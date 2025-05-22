Author
YEREVAN — The visit of Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh to Armenia was very positive and productive, according to Iran’s Ambassador to Armenia, Mehdi Sobhani. Speaking to journalists in Syunik, the ambassador emphasized the importance of the visit.

“He held very productive meetings with his Armenian counterpart, the Honorable Prime Minister of Armenia, the Minister of High-Tech Industry, and the Secretary of the Security Council. The visit demonstrated that our relations have reached a strategic level and continue to develop across all sectors,” said Sobhani.

In an interview with Iran’s Mehr news agency, Nasirzadeh also described the meetings with high-ranking Armenian officials as effective, noting that the discussions covered both defense and economic issues.

According to Nasirzadeh, the Caucasus region has the potential to become a transit corridor connecting the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea. He reiterated Iran’s firm stance against any alteration of borders in the region.

“The conditions for developing cooperation have matured, and we have invited the Armenian Minister of Defense to visit Iran to become familiar with our country’s defense capabilities,” he announced.

“This region holds great geopolitical and strategic significance for us. Armenia, due to its unique historical and transit position, occupies a special place in the region. As we have stated before, we oppose any changes to geopolitical or historical borders, and we discussed this matter during negotiations with the Armenian side,” Nasirzadeh concluded.

