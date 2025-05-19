YEREVAN — Cyprus and Armenia are linked by historical, brotherly bonds, common principles and values, as well as unwavering solidarity between true friends, Cyprus National Assembly President Annita Demetriou said after talks with the President of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan.

“Our institutional relationship is sealed by the Memorandum of Cooperation between the two parliaments, which we agreed to update and expand, aimed at a strategic parliamentary cooperation and strengthening of inter-parliamentary diplomacy,” she said.

“In a volatile geopolitical environment, the two countries face common challenges that require a united and consistent international stance and two-foot and two-stand avoidance,” Annita Demetriou said.

“Cyprus firmly supports Armenia’s European path and its efforts for regional peace and in this context the Armenian “Crossroads for Peace” initiative. We invest in dialogue, cooperation and solidarity for the safety and stability of our people,” the Speaker said.

“Cyprus supports the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and emphasizes its significance not only for regional stability but also from the perspective of Armenia’s prospects for European Union membership”. stated by Annita Demetriou.

“We are hopeful that a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be signed as soon as possible. National Assembly President Alen Simonyan informed us about the efforts being made in that direction. We, for our part, are ready to support all diplomatic efforts undertaken within international frameworks. Ultimately, the peace agreement must not only be signed but also fully implemented,” Demetriou said.

“Stability and peace will contribute to Armenia’s development, the expansion of international cooperation, and the strengthening of its European perspective.

“This will also support the Republic of Armenia’s accession to the EU and help foster closer relationships with other countries. When there is peace, every country can flourish and grow,” she added.

The Speaker of the Cypriot Parliament also recalled that Cyprus has experienced its own long-standing peace challenges for over half a century and therefore understands Armenia’s situation deeply.

“Cyprus has been divided for 50 years. We know what it means to live under the conditions of a prolonged conflict. That experience is precisely why Cyprus supports the Armenian people’s efforts to establish lasting peace,” concluded the President of the Cypriot Parliament.