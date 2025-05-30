Author
Hamlet Manukyan Crowned European Champion; Mamikon Khachatryan Wins Silver and Artur Avetisyan Wins Bronze

LEIPZIG — In Leipzig, Germany, members of the Armenian national gymnastics team secured one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal today at the European Championships.

Competing in their first senior European Championship, Hamlet Manukyan claimed the gold medal with a score of 14.766, while Mamikon Khachatryan earned the silver with 14.733 points. Both gymnasts competed in the pommel horse event.

Another Armenian athlete, Artur Avetisyan, also earned his first medal at the European Championships, finishing third on the podium with a score of 14.366 in the final.

Additional Armenian gymnasts Artur Davtyan (vault), Artur Avetisyan (rings), and Vahagn Davtyan (rings) have also qualified for the event finals, where they will compete for more medals.

