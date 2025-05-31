YEREVAN — From May 29 to 31, 2025, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute hosted a three-day international conference titled “A Century of Armenian Genocide Studies: Legacy, Challenges, and Future” in its conference hall. The event was organized as part of the commemoration of the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Its purpose was to reflect on the development of genocide studies over the past century, assess current achievements and challenges, and outline future prospects for the field.

The conference brought together 51 scholars from Armenia, the United States, France, Canada, Germany, Brazil, Israel, Poland, Australia, Lebanon, and Turkey, representing leading research institutions and universities in the field.

In her opening remarks, AGMI Director Associate Professor Edita Gzoyan stated:

“With this event, we aim to document what has been accomplished over the past hundred years in the study of the Armenian Genocide—what themes have been explored, in which directions the research has progressed, and what the future development of Armenian Genocide studies will look like.”

Throughout the three-day event, dozens of academic papers were presented, grouped into thematic panels. The presentations explored not only the historical evolution of Armenian Genocide studies but also highlighted contemporary methodologies, interdisciplinary approaches, and their relevance in a global context.

– Participants presented their research under the following core themes:

– Armenian Genocide Studies: History, Historiography, Structures, and Challenges

– Early Documentation of the Armenian Genocide

– Memory, Archives, and Oral History

– Testimony and Humanitarianism

– Revisiting the Armenian Genocide: New Approaches and Perspectives

– Post-Genocide Memory, Trauma, and Identity in Armenian Communities

– Gender and Genocide

– Ideology, Politics, and Genocide

– Comparative Genocide Studies and Global Perspectives

– Post-Genocide Survival and Reconstruction

Following the presentations, two distinguished scholars were awarded the AGMI James Bryce Memorial Medal for their significant contributions to the study and public awareness of the history of the Armenian Genocide and the broader genocidal policies against Christian populations of the Ottoman Empire. The honorees were French-Armenian historian, AGMI Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Professor Raymond Kevorkian, and British Professor David Gaunt.

At the conclusion of the conference, participants expressed hope that this international gathering would serve as a vital platform for consolidating the scholarly contributions of the Armenian school within global genocide studies and for fostering new collaborations.