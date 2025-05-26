Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

KRASNODAR – Eduard Spertsyan, midfielder for Armenia’s national team and FC Krasnodar captain, has become a Russian Premier League champion for the first time in his career.

In the final matchday (Round 30) of the Russian Premier League, Krasnodar secured a confident 3-0 home victory over Dynamo Moscow, clinching the Russian championship for the first time in the club’s history.

The championship-winning goal was scored by Jhon Córdoba, who finished off a brilliant assist from Armenia international Eduard Spertsyan. Spertsyan later delivered another assist, this time to Nikita Krivtsov, who doubled the lead. Spertsyan then capped off the match by scoring the third goal himself, sealing the final result.

In a parallel match, Zenit St. Petersburg defeated Akhmat Grozny 3-0 and finished second in the standings with 66 points.

After the game, Spertsyan shared his emotions about becoming a Russian Premier League champion:

“When the score became 2-0, I truly believed we were champions. From that moment on, I knew the title wouldn’t slip from our hands. Lifting the trophy is an indescribable joy. It’s the best day of my life. Sergey Nikolaevich (the coach) deserved this trophy even more than we did,” Spertsyan said in an interview with Championat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenian Educational Benevolent Union Scholarship Fund Celebrates 5th Anniversary And Presents The 2023-2024 AEBU Scholarship Awards

PASADENA — On Sunday, August 27, 2023, the Armenian Educational Benevolent Union…

“Be Gentle to Your Mind” Panel Discussion Addresses the Psychological Impact of the Altadena Fire on Families and Children

PASADENA, CA – February 20, 2025: In the wake of the devastating…

‘Pan Armenian Council of Western USA’ Or Council of Armenian Organizations?

By Harut Sassounian Publisher, The California Courier www.TheCaliforniaCourier.com A coalition of 20…

Armenian International Women’s Association 2018 Hasmik Mgrdichian Scholarship Awards Applications

LOS ANGELES -The Los Angeles Affiliate of the Armenian International Women’s Association…