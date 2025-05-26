KRASNODAR – Eduard Spertsyan, midfielder for Armenia’s national team and FC Krasnodar captain, has become a Russian Premier League champion for the first time in his career.

In the final matchday (Round 30) of the Russian Premier League, Krasnodar secured a confident 3-0 home victory over Dynamo Moscow, clinching the Russian championship for the first time in the club’s history.

The championship-winning goal was scored by Jhon Córdoba, who finished off a brilliant assist from Armenia international Eduard Spertsyan. Spertsyan later delivered another assist, this time to Nikita Krivtsov, who doubled the lead. Spertsyan then capped off the match by scoring the third goal himself, sealing the final result.

In a parallel match, Zenit St. Petersburg defeated Akhmat Grozny 3-0 and finished second in the standings with 66 points.

After the game, Spertsyan shared his emotions about becoming a Russian Premier League champion:

“When the score became 2-0, I truly believed we were champions. From that moment on, I knew the title wouldn’t slip from our hands. Lifting the trophy is an indescribable joy. It’s the best day of my life. Sergey Nikolaevich (the coach) deserved this trophy even more than we did,” Spertsyan said in an interview with Championat.