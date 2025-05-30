ANKARA — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed on Thursday his calls for a land corridor that would connect Azerbaijan to its Nakhichevan exclave as well as Turkey through Armenia.

“We now want to see peace and calm in the South Caucasus,” said the Turkish President in an interview with journalists upon his return from Azerbaijan.

“Lasting peace in the region will benefit everyone. We are pleased that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is already on the horizon, and we are satisfied with this development. We are closely following the process and contributing as needed. The peace achieved will be valuable not only for Azerbaijan and Armenia but also for our country.

We have a cautious normalization process with Armenia. Both countries stand to benefit from peace and normalization. Therefore, there is no real cause for concern.

As for the Zangezur corridor, it is not just a land route between Nakhchivan and the rest of Azerbaijan—it also represents a new integration line for the Turkic world through Turkey. Opening this corridor in a short time will strengthen the South Caucasus’ transportation and energy infrastructure.

We expect supportive steps from Iran as well—measures that will contribute to peace and development in our region. Every action taken, every open door, every corridor will not only bring economic benefits but, ultimately, draw countries closer to one another,” the Turkish leader noted.