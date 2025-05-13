YEREVAN — The American University of Armenia (AUA) commemorated the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War with a series of events dedicated to discussing the realities of World War II (WWII) through the lens of both veterans and subject matter experts. Organized by the Master of Arts in Human Rights and Social Justice (MAHRSJ) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) programs, the events were designed to expand the understanding of this historical period based on research, factual evidence, and first-hand testimonies.

On May 5, the University hosted WWII veterans Rozalia Abgaryan (102 years old), Nerses Simonyan (101 years old), Hrant Karapetyan (104 years old), and Galina Petukhova (87 years old). Gathering in the Akian Art Gallery, they recounted their unique experiences in the Great Patriotic War, reflecting on the hardships they endured, the suffering of civilians, the psychological trauma, and the societal transformations that followed the victory. Reflecting on their reasons for joining the front, some veterans recounted volunteering after learning of the war while still in Armenia, later serving with distinction in the Soviet Army across battles ranging from the Caucasus to the liberation of Prague. They also shared their own historical perspectives, highlighting the strategic significance of key battles like Stalingrad and the defense of the Caucasus. Petukhova, in particular, delivered an especially powerful account of her harrowing experience in the 872-day siege of Leningrad, detailing the starvation, disease, and lack of basic sanitation endured by residents.

“We, who have seen war, do not want the younger generations to see war. There is nothing good that comes from war,” said Abgaryan.

Colonel Simon Yesayan, president of the Veterans’ Union of Armenia, then delivered a brief speech, in which he emphasized the importance of preserving historical memory, supporting Armenia’s remaining war veterans, and drawing inspiration from their heroism. By providing a platform for intergenerational dialogue, the event offered the audience the opportunity to engage directly with these living witnesses of history and acquire deeper insight into the human side of one of the most significant episodes of the 20th century.

The panel discussion held on May 7 was dedicated to examining the role and contributions of the Armenian people in the fight against Nazism and international crimes, featuring guest speakers Dr. Vahram Ter-Matevosyan, professor and interim associate dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences; Dr. Arman Tatoyan, professor and chair of the MAHRSJ program; Dr. Artur Ghambaryan, professor and chair of the Department of Theory of Law and Constitutional Law at the Russian-Armenian University; and Gegham Stepanyan (MPSIA ’16), the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh.

The panel opened with remarks by LL.M. Program Chair Adelaida Baghdasaryan, who emphasized the timeliness of the week’s events and the power of the veterans’ testimonies, which added emotional weight to the topics to be discussed during the session. Dr. Ter-Matevosyan began by elucidating the nature of Turkey’s role and cooperation with Nazi Germany during WWII, despite the former’s officially declared position of neutrality, after which Dr. Ghambaryan proceeded to explain the philosophical underpinnings of Adolf Hitler’s regime. Dr. Tatoyan then offered a critical analysis of the nature of the crimes prosecuted during the Nuremberg Trials, the verdicts delivered by the International Tribunal, and the enduring legacy of the Trials. Finally, Stepanyan highlighted the immense contributions of Armenians within the Soviet Army during WWII and connected the criminal events of this historical period to recent contemporary developments in Artsakh and Azerbaijan’s continued promulgation of anti-Armenian propaganda, beginning with its schoolchildren.

The event concluded with a Q&A session, which saw audience members inquiring about the involvement of human rights defenders in political processes and the legal avenues for returning home the Armenian political prisoners and prisoners of war currently held in Baku, among other topics.