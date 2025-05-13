Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

NEW DELHI — On May 13, in New Delhi, the capital of India, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The two officials discussed several issues related to the Armenia-India bilateral agenda, with particular emphasis on the deepening of economic cooperation and ongoing collaboration in the field of security.

During the meeting, the parties also addressed international and regional security matters. In this context, at the request of the Armenian side, Ajit Doval provided information regarding recent developments and potential developments along the India-Pakistan border. At the request of the Indian side, Secretary Grigoryan presented the status of the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Kirk Kerkorian Dies in Los Angeles at Age 98

LOS ANGELES — Kirk Kerkorian, the son of poor Armenian immigrants who…

Armenia and Serbia Tie 1-1 in EuroCup Qualifier

YEREVAN (UEFA.com) Zoran Tošic struck in the last minute to deny Armenia…

Senate Appropriations Committee Adopts U.S. Aid Priorities for Armenia and Artsakh

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Senate Appropriations Committee adopted the Fiscal Year…

AGBU Presents Campaign for European Union Aid to Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN — On July 14, AGBU Armenia hosted a press briefing and…