NEW DELHI — On May 13, in New Delhi, the capital of India, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The two officials discussed several issues related to the Armenia-India bilateral agenda, with particular emphasis on the deepening of economic cooperation and ongoing collaboration in the field of security.

During the meeting, the parties also addressed international and regional security matters. In this context, at the request of the Armenian side, Ajit Doval provided information regarding recent developments and potential developments along the India-Pakistan border. At the request of the Indian side, Secretary Grigoryan presented the status of the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process.