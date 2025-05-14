Up next
BERLIN — While in Berlin, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan met with German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius.

The two ministers discussed the current state and future prospects of Armenia-Germany cooperation in the field of defense.

“We highly value the current level of cooperation and have expressed our willingness to further expand it,” Suren Papikyan wrote on Telegram.

Papikyan and Pistorius also addressed issues related to regional and international security.

Suren Papikyan traveled to Berlin to attend the official opening ceremony of the United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting.

Earlier, he held a meeting with his counterpart from the United Kingdom and had informal interactions with the defense ministers of China, Kazakhstan, and Georgia, as well as with the UN Secretary-General and Germany’s Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs.

