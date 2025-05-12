By KRIKOR KHODANIAN

The international organization Reporters Without Borders published its 2025 global Press Freedom Index this week, revealing that Armenia has not only improved its ranking but has also surpassed the United States—long considered a “bastion of freedom.”

Among 180 countries, the U.S. ranked 57th—its lowest position ever on the index. The annual report attributes America’s decline to President Trump’s repeated attacks on journalists, calling them “enemies of the people,” the halting of government funding to media outlets critical of the administration, and the growing concentration of media ownership in the hands of a few individuals and corporations.

In contrast, Armenia improved its ranking from 43rd to 34th, surpassing all other countries in its region, which are all ranked over the 100th position. Armenia achieved this success despite facing numerous internal and external challenges. The Reporters Without Borders report lists these challenges as disinformation, hate speech, border security issues with Azerbaijan, and complex relations with Russia.

Since the Velvet Revolution of 2018, all international human rights organizations have consistently reported progress in Armenia’s democratization. Even reports that highlight certain negative developments conclude that the government’s policies, actions, and legislative reforms offer hope for strengthening democracy in the country.

However, not everything is positive regarding the Armenian media. A strange and concerning trend dominates the internal media landscape: over 80% of media outlets are under the control of the opposition. Members of the former regime, using wealth they amassed illegally over the years, pollute the political climate and internal stability through a network of TV channels and news websites that spread disinformation—often serving the interests of external enemies.

Many Armenian journalists lack professionalism and a proper understanding of their duties. A true journalist is expected to provide accurate and impartial information to their audience. Yet, many do not follow these principles.

While Armenia’s progress in press freedom is commendable, it must be noted that, despite being free from state pressure, media outlets are not independent of the influence of certain individuals or groups.

“MASSIS”

Note: Translated with the assistance of ChatGBT