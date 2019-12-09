ANKARA — The Turkish president’s press office has taken another step towards the denial of the Armenian Genocide by launching a new website, 1915.gov.tr, which is aimed at fighting against “Armenian Genocide claims”, Ermenihaber reports.

“This website will respond to Armenian Genocide slander used against our country at every possible opportunity in the international area, by putting historical information and data to the fore,” Daily Sabah quoted Turkey’s Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun as saying.

The website features the following sections: The Events of 1915, Official Declarations, Court Decisions, Armenian Terror and Questions and Answers.

The website promotes the ideas of the Turkish state on the Armenian Genocide issue, such as “leaving history to historians”, “opening archives”, “common sorrow”, “fatalities by both sides” and “hurting the Armenian-Turkish settlement by decisions of third-country parliaments”.

The website has a separate section on “Turkish diplomats killed in the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA) operations” from 1975 to 1985.

Source Panorama.am