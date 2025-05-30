YEREVAN — On May 29, regular defense consultations between Armenia and the United Kingdom took place at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia.

During the consultations, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Major General Artur Yeroyan, presented the ongoing transformation process of the Armenian Army to the British delegation, highlighting key priority areas.

The discussions also covered issues related to regional and international security, as well as cooperation in the field of defense.

Both sides conducted a detailed review of the implementation of agreements reached during previous consultations and summarized the results of their cooperation program.

They reaffirmed their mutual willingness to expand collaboration in several areas of shared interest.

At the conclusion of the consultations, Levon Ayvazyan, Head of the Defense Policy and International Cooperation Department of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense, and Christopher Keane, Director for Russia, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia Policy at the UK Ministry of Defence, signed the Armenia-UK Cooperation Program for 2025–2026.