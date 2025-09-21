By MAITRE BARKEV DAVITYAN

Borrowing the words of Misak Metsarents’ poem “Song of Love,” I want to describe Armenia’s Independence Day—the Sunday of every Armenian soul.

After centuries of hardship, wars for survival, and endless struggle, the Armenian people have arrived at the present—gathered around a small piece of the land that once was Greater Armenia.

Prime Minister Pashinyan’s distinction between “historic Armenia” and “real Armenia” may be a pragmatic approach for Armenians living in the homeland, who wish to live free of burdens that hinder their progress. But such a definition also shatters the dream of the Diaspora Armenian, who from afar clings to Mount Ararat, to the memory of the Genocide, and to the rights of Western Armenians left unfulfilled.

The Diaspora Armenian grew up gazing at the image of Ararat on the wall of his parents’ home, and every April 24 organized commemorations and protests. Before the meaning of that day, every Armenian—whether in Armenia or the Diaspora—bows in unity at the Tsitsernakaberd memorial and at monuments around the world, expressing the WILL OF THE ARMENIAN NATION and proclaiming: “I REMEMBER AND I DEMAND.”

If the Armenian of Armenia has the right to live in peace, free of endless conflicts with neighboring states, then the Diaspora Armenian has the right to live with the will and the dream that preserve his identity—with eyes fixed on Ararat.

And yet, truth must be acknowledged: since independence in 1991, the current government has been the only one to care for the daily life and welfare of Armenians in the homeland. It ended oligarchy and built a democratic state open to the world. Gone are the thieves and scoundrels who turned Armenia into a marketplace for personal gain, gone are the mafia clans who treated the Diaspora as nothing more than a cash cow.

Those who criticize today’s government resemble bitter pensioners, resentful for not receiving what they feel owed, who slander and smear the people’s progress. Beyond criticism, they offer no constructive or convincing program, only the demand for regime change against the will of the people. They gather around former presidents whose bankrupt and careless leadership laid the groundwork for war, defeat, and the loss of Artsakh.

Yet none of this diminishes the joy of celebrating Armenia’s independence, which can rightly be called the Sunday of the Armenian Soul.

The Armenian has walked through rocky, dark days—and today is Sunday.

Today is the feast of a dream fulfilled, the dream of generations who suffered before us.

On the canvas of our national identity we see the faces of General Andranik, the great Paramaz, Aram Manoukian, and thousands of known and unknown martyrs who gave their lives for the nation and for a free Armenia. We see also the faces of Anastas Mikoyan and others who, through the repatriation of 1947, helped save the republic of Soviet Armenia.

Within today’s small Armenia lives the great legacy of centuries, carried forward by Armenians immortalized through their vision and genius: Mesrop Mashtots, Movses Khorenatsi, Grigor Narekatsi, Khrimian Hayrik, General Andranik, Marshal Hovhannes Baghramyan, Victor Hambardzumyan, the Alikhanyan brothers, Catholicos Vazgen I, Karen Demirchyan, Vazgen Sargsyan, and many more.

From the heights of Tsitsernakaberd, looking upon Armenians across the world, our martyrs—old and new—leave us one message: Love one another, for no one will love you as you love each other. Be a fist against evil, and a blade for the sake of good. Remember that your eyes were given to you to see the difference between good and evil, the better and the worse, love and betrayal, the dove and the serpent, white and black. Remember that your tongue was given to you to speak your noble thoughts without fear or hesitation—do not let it turn to stone.

On the Sunday of the Armenian Soul, let a thousand trumpets sound.

On the Sunday of the Armenian Soul, let thousands of prayers—“Lord, have mercy”—be heard for our fallen heroes.

On the Sunday of the Armenian Soul, glory and honor to those who gave their lives for Armenia’s independence.

Long live the free and independent Republic of Armenia, proclaimed on September 21!