WASHINGTON, DC — Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-01), alongside Reps. David Valadao (CA-22), Gus Bilirakis (FL-12), and Ted Lieu (CA-36), have reintroduced the Armenian Genocide Education Act, a bipartisan effort aimed at fostering accurate and impactful education about the Armenian Genocide. This legislation is designed to ensure that the atrocities committed by the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century are acknowledged, remembered, and taught to future generations.

The proposed legislation would create a new program within the Library of Congress, tasked with developing educational materials—including digital resources—that explore the causes and consequences of the genocide. These materials would be made available to schools across the country. The bill allocates $2 million annually for five years, and allows for additional support through private donations.

“By equipping students with educational resources to understand the Armenian Genocide, this bill combats genocide denialism while honoring the memory of the victims,” said Rep. Titus. “This bill is a commitment to truth, justice, and the power of education to build a more informed and compassionate world for future generations.”

Rep. Valadao, co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, emphasized the importance of education in preserving historical memory: “The Armenian Genocide caused the loss of over 1.5 million lives at the hands of the Ottoman Empire, and it’s crucial that dark chapter isn’t forgotten. Teaching Americans about this tragedy is essential, and I’m proud to support this effort to strengthen educational efforts and reaffirm our commitment to truth and remembrance.”

Rep. Bilirakis noted, “Our darkest moments as a human race have come during times when those who knew better stood silently, making excuses for passivity and allowing injustice and persecution to reign. We must acknowledge the atrocities of the past so that we might hopefully prevent them in the future. One of the best ways to achieve this goal is through education and awareness, which is why I am proud to co-lead the Armenian Genocide Education Act again.”

Rep. Lieu added, “The Armenian Genocide was a horrific manifestation of evil. Though we cannot go back 110 years to prevent the senseless killing of roughly 1.5 million Armenians, we can use education to ensure the victims are never forgotten. The horrors of this atrocity have left a lasting impact on Armenia and its diaspora. It is imperative that future generations learn about this massacre so nothing like it can ever happen again.”

The Armenian Genocide Education Act reflects a bipartisan commitment to preserving the truth of one of history’s darkest chapters and preventing future atrocities through awareness, education, and remembrance.

Between 1915 and 1923, approximately 1.5 million Armenians, along with hundreds of thousands of Assyrians, Greeks, Syriacs, Arameans, Maronites, and other Christian communities, were systematically killed by the Ottoman Empire. Many more were displaced and forced to rebuild their lives elsewhere. For decades, global recognition of these crimes was limited, often hindered by diplomatic considerations. In 2021, President Joe Biden formally recognized the Armenian Genocide, aligning the United States with 31 United Nations member states, Pope Francis, and the European Parliament.

Read the full bill here.