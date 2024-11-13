Up next
The 22nd Delegates Assembly of the Western United States Social Democratic Hunchakian Party (SDHP) was held last weekend, attended by representatives from various branches of the Party.

The Chairman of the SDHP Central Committee, Hambik Sarafian, was present and delivered a message in which he emphasized the importance of the Western United States region to the party and expressed his hopes for increased efforts benefiting the Armenian people and the Republic of Armenia, whose statehood the Hunchakian Party supports.

During the Assembly, key policies were discussed and adopted, addressing the strengthening of Party structures, the implementation of economic programs, the fostering of generational progress, the preservation of historical archives, and other organizational matters.

The Assembly also reviewed national, political, and security concerns relating to the current situation in Armenia, resulting in the adoption of relevant resolutions.

In a closed, secret ballot, members elected the new Executive Committee of the SDHP, who will serve a two-year term. The newly elected Executive Committee held its first session, appointing the following board members:

Mehran Khatchadorian, Chairman
Ruben Mughalian, Vice-Chair
Lena Manougian, Secretary
Garine Depoyan, Treasurer
Krikor Moloyan
Raffi Koroghlian
Harry Unell
Harout Balian
Krikor Khodanian

