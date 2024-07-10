Author
WASHINGTON, DC — The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan signaled no breakthrough towards a bilateral peace deal after holding on Wednesday talks in Washington hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“The parties noted the progress Armenia and Azerbaijan have achieved towards the conclusion of a historic agreement on peace and establishment of interstate relations, and agreed to continue the work,” the foreign ministries of the two South Caucasus states said in identical statements issued after the trilateral talks. They gave no other details.

Speaking at the start of the meeting held on the sidelines of a NATO summit in the U.S. capital, Blinken said he and Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov will “take stock of where we are” and “see what more the United States can do” to help the two sides reach an agreement.

“Over the last year, year and a half, Armenia and Azerbaijan have done very important work toward negotiating and concluding a peace agreement – one that is durable, one that is dignified, and one that would open extraordinary possibilities for both countries, the region that they share, and for their relationship with the United States.  Throughout this process, the United States has sought to be helpful and supportive, along with the European Union and many colleagues in Europe.

Today is an opportunity to take stock in the progress that’s been made, what remains.  But based on all of the engagements that we’ve had, including in recent weeks, I believe both countries are very close to being able to reach a final agreement, one that the United States would strongly, strongly support.  So I’m very appreciative of today to, again, take stock of where we are and to see what more the United States can do to be helpful in helping you reach an agreement.  Thanks to you both for being here”, Blinken said in his opening remarks

"Based on all of the engagements that we've had, including in recent weeks, I believe both countries are very close to being able to reach a final agreement, one that the United States would strongly, strongly support," he said.

 

