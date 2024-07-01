YEREVAN — Armenia-Azerbaijan committees on border delimitation are working on creating a charter to regulate joint activities, the office of Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan revealed on Monday.

“As of July 1, 2024, the committees exchanged draft charters and discussed numerous matters. The negotiations are to continue. We expect to finish [the charter] in the near future,” the statement said.

Representatives of Yerevan and Baku signed a border delimitation protocol on May 15, 2024 that recreated the old border between Soviet Armenia and Soviet Azerbaijan, based on a 1976 map. The border will separate the Armenian settlements of Baghanis, Voskepar, Kirants and Berkaber in the Tavush province from the abandoned Azerbaijani villages named Bağanis Ayrum, Aşağı Əskipara, Xeyrimli, and Qızılhacılı.

Armenia’s Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan announced on May 17 that not an inch of Armenian land had been ceded to Azerbaijan during the border delimitation process.

The border guards of Armenia’s National Security Service entered duty on the delimited sections of the border in the Tavush province on 24 May, except for the section in the village of Kirants where transitory border control mode is expected to be used until 24 July 2024.

Armenia and Azerbaijan also pledged to continue the delimitation process on other sections of the border according to the 1991 Alma-Ata Protocol and to record this in a document that would regulate the joint activities of the committees, expected to be drafted before July 1.