YEREVAN — The risk of Azerbaijan attacking Armenia persists, Armenia’s Chief of Foreign Intelligence Service Kristinne Grigoryan stated as she spoke to journalists on Wednesday.

“Until our relationships normalize, we should treat those risks seriously. However, such a threat should not be overestimated. We assess such risks every day and report them to our Prime Minister,” Grigoryan said.

She also stressed that the Foreign Intelligence Service does “all things possible and impossible” to mitigate all the potential risks and threats.

Grigoryan also revealed that some other countries pose a threat to Armenia’s sovereignty and independence. She did not, however, specify what those countries are, and whether Russia is among those countries, despite numerous follow-up questions from the journalists.

 

