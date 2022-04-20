Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

LONDON — On 20 April Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador of Armenia to the UK, paid a courtesy visit to the Rt., Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the UK House of Commons.

The interlocutors touched upon Armenia-UK inter-parliamentary relations, highlighting the importance of strengthening and expanding bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Nersesyan mentioned the recent visit of UK-Armenia All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) to Yerevan, led by MP Tim Loughton, adding: “This visit was successful for not only reconfirming the Armenian-UK friendly ties, but for deepening and expanding the inter-parliamentary dialogue.” The Ambassador spoke about the current priorities of the foreign policy of Armenia.

Speaker Hoyle  welcomed  Ambassador Nersesyan’s comments and expressed readiness to further contribute to the democratic reforms in Armenia.

The flag of the Republic of Armenia was raised in front of the UK Parliament.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Prof. Richard Hovannisian Speaks at Cleveland Humanities Festival and Cleveland Federal Building

CLEVELAND — Richard Hovannisian, Professor Emeritus at UCLA, Chancellor’s Fellow at Chapman…

Armenia Fund USA Names Azatui Karaoglanyan Executive Director

LOS ANGELES — After a unanimous vote by its board of directors,…

USAID Defends Support For Armenian Anti-Graft Drive

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) defended on…

Belarus To Extradite Jailed Blogger To Azerbaijan

MINSK — The Prosecutor General’s Office of Belarus has decided to extradite…