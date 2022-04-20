LONDON — On 20 April Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador of Armenia to the UK, paid a courtesy visit to the Rt., Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the UK House of Commons.

The interlocutors touched upon Armenia-UK inter-parliamentary relations, highlighting the importance of strengthening and expanding bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Nersesyan mentioned the recent visit of UK-Armenia All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) to Yerevan, led by MP Tim Loughton, adding: “This visit was successful for not only reconfirming the Armenian-UK friendly ties, but for deepening and expanding the inter-parliamentary dialogue.” The Ambassador spoke about the current priorities of the foreign policy of Armenia.

Speaker Hoyle welcomed Ambassador Nersesyan’s comments and expressed readiness to further contribute to the democratic reforms in Armenia.

The flag of the Republic of Armenia was raised in front of the UK Parliament.