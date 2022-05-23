Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

GENEVA — Armenia has been appointed a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) General Committee for the first time, the Ministry of Health informs.

Armenia was appointed a member of the General Committee within the framework of the 75th World Health Assembly.

The General Committee consists of 25 members. The Committee, in consultation with the Director General, performs the following functions:

-determines the time and place of all plenary sittings, sittings of the main committees and sittings of all the committees during the session;
-decides the sequence of activities of each plenary session;
-proposes agenda items to the Health Assembly;
-if necessary, transfers issues of the agenda to the committees from one committee to another;
-reports on additions to the agenda;
-coordinates the work of all major committees;
-defines the postponement of the session;
-otherwise contributes to the regular implementation of the session.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Turkey’s First Armenian Museum Opens in Vakifli Village, Musa Dagh

VAKIFLI, MUSA DAGH — Turkey’s first Armenian museum has been established in…

Armenia, France Sign “Roadmap for Economic Cooperation”

PARIS (Armradio) — Armenia and France have signed the roadmap for economic…

\”The Twenty Hunchakian Martyrs\” Commemorated

PASADENA, CA — As part of Social Democrat Hunchakian Party’s events worldwide,…

The Many Nations of AGBU Convene in Brazil for Its 10th Focus Summit

NEW YORK — On the weekend of July 18-21, the Brazilian city…