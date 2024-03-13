LOS ANGELES — The USC Dornsife Institute of Armenian Studies and the USC Armenian Students’ Association are excited to announce this April as the inaugural Armenian History Month at the University of Southern California.

This series of month-long events will mark a significant moment in USC’s history, where students, faculty, staff, and community members will come together to honor the rich cultural heritage, history, and contributions of the Armenian-American community.

The calendar of events includes:​​

April 4, 1:00 PM Opening ceremony with President Carol Folt featuring exciting performances and Armenian cuisine

April 8, 6:00 PM Cultural Showcase at the Trojan Grand Ballroom

April 15, 5:00 PM Lecture on Armenian Genocide by Manuk Avedikyan

April 17, 7:00 PM Screening and Q&A of Aurora’s Sunrise

April 22, 3:00 PM Armenian Language Immersion with Dr. Shushan Karapetian

April 24, 7:00 PM Joint Armenian Students’ Association Candlelight Vigil at UCLA

We eagerly anticipate the participation of the community in making the first Armenian History Month at USC a memorable and meaningful experience for all.

Further updates, detailed event schedules, and additional information will be provided in the coming weeks.