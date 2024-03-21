BRUSSELS — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the inaugural Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels. French President Emmanuel Macron, Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre de Croux, European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, presidents, prime ministers and representatives of a number of countries also took part in the event.

Prime Minister Pashinyan delivered a speech at the summit, in which he specifically stated that Nuclear energy is the cornerstone of Armenia’s strategy to ensure both the country’s energy security and mitigate the effects of climate change.

According to him, nuclear energy plays an important role for Armenia and helps in the implementation of actions determined at the national level by the Paris Agreement within the framework of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“For decades, the Armenian nuclear power plant has served as a critical element of our energy system, ensuring the stability of energy production. Currently, about 30% of our country’s electricity is generated by the nuclear power plant,” Pashinyan said, noting that the Armenian nuclear power plant also symbolizes and strengthens its sovereignty .

He emphasized that Armenia actively cooperates with the IAEA. “The absence of any nuclear or radiation safety incident in the entire history of operation of our nuclear power plant speaks to our unwavering commitment to this matter,” the prime minister said, thanking the IAEA and partner countries for the indispensable technical support and recommendations that played an important role in ensuring safe and reliable operation of the Armenian NPP.

Last December the government approved the allocation of $65 million to extend the service life of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant until 2036.

“This extension will lay a solid foundation for the smooth transition to a new power unit upon the end of the ANPP’s extended operational period, which is our ultimate objective. In this regard, Armenia is committed to fostering close collaboration with and leveraging the expertise of both the IAEA and partner countries to identify the optimal solution for replacing the current unit. Our transparent and open policy for the safe and peaceful use of atomic energy will continue to guide our efforts as we explore advanced nuclear technologies to further enhance safety, efficiency, and environmental credentials in our nuclear energy sector,” Pashinyan said.

“Today we renew our collective commitment to unleashing the full potential of nuclear power and fostering conducive conditions for its development. Regrettably, ongoing conflicts worldwide, including recent ones in our regions, not only jeopardize the safety and security of nuclear facilities but also hinder the advancement of peaceful nuclear initiatives.

“Armenia calls upon all international partners to seize the historic opportunity of the current Summit and with joint efforts advance the commitments and goals set out in the Summit Declaration to pave the way towards a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable future for the generations to come.” The Armenian Prime Minister concluded.