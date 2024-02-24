The charitable organization “Flare of Hope” organized a gala reception on February 18, 2024. The proceeds from this event will support the Karo Hovakimyan Charity Fund in Armenia. With more than three hundred attendees, the event took place at 5:30 in the evening at The Great Caesar Banquet Hall in Tujunga. Many dignitaries and government officials were present. A representative from the office of Congressman Adam Schiff, Miss Mary Hovakimyan, as well as from the office of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ Kathryn Barger, Miss Natalie Vardanian, presented scrolls of achievement and dedication. State Senator Anthony Portantino expressed his love and respect for the Armenian people and Armenia with beautiful and touching words. Ardashes Ardy Katsakhyan, Glendale City Council member, also praised the organization with eloquent words. David Green, the president and executive director of SEIU Local 721, commended the organization and its members for their amazing work in such a short period of time. The evening was entertained by Black Star DJ Sevo, and one of the community’s favorite singers, Joseph Krikorian, performed as a guest.

The organization, led by Stepan Hovakimyan in Los Angeles, is already doing patriotic work, becoming a beacon of hope for thousands of our compatriots, supporting families, children with limited opportunities, the elderly, and everyone in need.

For more than 35 years as a community leader and human rights activist, Stepan Hovagimyan has diligently participated in many humanitarian programs that help needy and disabled people in the United States and abroad. In the disastrous Armenian war of 2020, he lost his 20-year-old nephew, Karo Hovagimyan, who was born in Aleppo, Syria, and grew up in Armenia, dedicating his life to Artsakh.

This disastrous and genocidal war was a wake-up call for us all. It is extremely difficult to find words of condolence and gratitude for the families and relatives of the devoted young soldiers who took the path of immortality. We fully dedicate our word and work to their holy mission of continuing the strengthening of the Motherland.

“Flame of Hope” was founded in 2021. The goal of this non-profit organization is to light the flame of hope and peace by helping families and individuals affected by war and poverty. It is no secret that children are the most vulnerable and suffer the most from poverty. They grow up deprived of basic needs. Most of them live in wooden or metal shacks, lacking basic things like clothes, food, and school supplies. Thanks to the generosity and contributions of donors like you, Flare of Hope will achieve its sacred mission. For more information, call +1 (323) 574-2327 or visit www.flareofhope.org.