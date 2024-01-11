PARIS — The City Hall of Paris and the Catholic organization “L’Œuvre d’Orient” have jointly organized an open-air exhibition entitled “Nagorno Karabakh: Armenian Heritage at Risk,” the Armenian Embassy in France informs.

The exhibition opened on the famous Place de la Bastille in Paris on December 14, 2023 and will run until January 15, 2024. Thirty unique photos representing the Armenian historical and cultural heritage are on display.

Addressing the official opening of the exhibition, Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian expressed gratitude to the Paris City Hall and the Catholic organization “L’Œuvre d’Orient” for standing by Armenia and the Armenian people and noted that the organization of the exhibition is another manifestation of that solidarity.

Tolmajian warned that after perpetrating ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan now wants to erase the traces of Armenian presence there, which span thousands of years and are attested by the pictures displayed at the exhibition. The Ambassador attached importance to international efforts to preserve the at-risk Armenian historical-cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Deputy Mayors of Paris Carine Rolland and Arnaud Ngatcha, L’Œuvre d’Orient President Jean-Yves Tolot and others attended the opening ceremony.