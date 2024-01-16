YEREVAN — On January 12, 2024, “Infrastructure in Exchange for Investment” support event was held at the Armenian Ministry of Economy in the presence of Minister Vahan Kerobyan, during which the signing ceremony of compensation agreement was held.

Rostelecom Armenia participated in the program within the framework of the largest data processing center under construction in Armenia. Taking into account the strategic importance for the country, the investment program of the Data Processing Center was approved by the Government of the Republic of Armenia and included in the program of the Ministry of Economy.

This state-of-the-art facility will provide the bulk of data management and cloud services in Armenia. Cloud services will occupy a key place among Rostelecom Armenia’s offers, providing scalable, secure and efficient solutions.

TIER III’s internationally compliant data center has a capacity of 2.5MgV and includes 218 server cabinets and the latest cloud technologies that will provide secure data processing and storage for businesses as well as government agencies, thereby contributing to the development of Armenia’s digital future.

“As part of our Infrastructure for Investment support program we signed a compensation agreement with the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia. It is pleasant to realize that Rostelecom Armenia’s major project has been positively assessed by the Government of the Republic of Armenia as a strategically important initiative . The large-scale work on the construction of the Data Center is neang completion and will undoubtedly have a great and positive impact on the development of digital technologies in Armenia. We highly appreciate the fact that the Armenianment is on the side of organizations investing in Armenia, and this support obliges us very much,” said Hayk Faramazyan, CEO of Rostelecom Armenia.

Rostelecom Armenia’s data center is being built in the city of Abovyan and is scheduled to be launched in spring 2024.