LOS ANGELES — In the summer of 2023, the Armenian Genocide Research Program (AGRP) spearheaded the Armenian Genocide Looted Art Research Project (AGLARP), a multidisciplinary, collaborative research project aimed at (1) fostering research on Armenian art, cultural heritage, and other cultural objects that were looted, destroyed, or transferred in conjunction with the Armenian Genocide by using several disciplinary methods; and (2) engaging in critical thinking and action on the many dimensions of justice, dialogue, restitution, and repair regarding the losses of Armenian culture arising from the Armenian Genocide. The project is a follow-up to the AGRP’s March 2023 conference at UCLA, What’s Next?: Armenian Genocide Restitution in the Post-Recognition Era.
The AGLARP leadership team is in the process of planning the project’s second phase and will shed light on recent and upcoming efforts during a conference at UCLA on Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Pacific Time). This exciting and critical event will consist of a documentary screening about the March conference, discussions of the AGLARP’s summer research findings, and a roundtable on how this conversation applies to past and current events, as well as what lies next for the AGLARP.
Schedule
09:30 – 10:00 Registration + Coffee
10:00 – 10:15 Welcoming Remarks
Ann Karagozian
Marc A. Mamigonian
Amy Landau
10:15 – 10:25 Introduction of Armenian Genocide Looted Art Research Project (AGLARP)
Taner Akçam
10:25 – 11:30 AGLA Documentary Screening (In-Person Audience Only)
Filmmaker: Carla Garapedian
11:30 – 12:30 Lunch Break
12:30 – 12:45 Message from Ambassador Stuart Eizenstat
12:45 – 01:10 Reflective Remarks from E. Randol Schoenberg
01:10 – 01:35 Reflective Remarks from Lauren Fielder
01:35 – 02:00 AGLARP Final Report Presentation
Michael Bazyler and Heghnar Watenpaugh
02:00 – 02:20 AGLARP Student Presentations
Moderator: Serena Pelenghian
Students: Dickran Khodanian
Gregory Mikhanjian
Ani Parnagian
Angie Sophonpanich
02:20 – 02:40 AGLARP Q&A
Taner Akçam
Michael Bazyler
Dickran Khodanian
Gregory Mikhanjian
Ani Parnagian
Angie Sophonpanich
Heghnar Watenpaugh
Lauren Fielder
02:40 – 02:55 Coffee Break
02:55 – 03:20 Remarks from Simon Maghakyan
03:20 – 05:00 “What’s Next” Roundtable + Q&A
Moderator: Marc A. Mamigonian
Discussants:
Taner Akçam
Michael Bazyler
Heather Ferguson
Lauren Fielder
Hannah Garry
Armen Hovannisian
Amy Landau
Simon Maghakyan
Justin Walsh
Heghnar Watenpaugh
