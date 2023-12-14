ROME — Thursday, November 30 and Friday, December 1, 2023 the international conference “Plenitude of Grace, Plenitude od Humanity: St Nerses Shnorhali at the Juncture of Millennia. “ was held at the Pontifical Oriental Institute. It was part of the commemoration of the 850th death anniversary of St. Nerses Shnorali, while other planned events in Rome and Vatican Cathedral have been postponed indefinitely.

The life and background of Nerses within historical context, his intellectual writings, his poetic and musical works, Nerses as an early exemplar of the ecumenical spirit, his distinctive perspective on Christian theology, his exegetical and hagiographic commentaries were presented during the conference.

The speakers tried to highlight the depth of Shnorali’s theological thought and the breadth of his ecumenical views and his completely unique, exceptional position in the history of Christianity.

Internationally recognized experts including Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, Archbishop Boghos Levon Zekiyan, Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Bishop Daniel Findikyan, Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan, Marco Bais, Azat Bozoyan, Valentina Calzolari, Benedetta Contin, Peter Cowe, Roberta Ervine, Riccardo Pane, Sergio La Porta, Haig Utidjian, Armenuhi Drost-Abgaryan, Zarouhi Pogossian, Armine Melkonyan, Jesse Arlen, Edda Vardanyan, Erna Shirinian and Abraham Terian made speeches on these topics.

His Eminence Bishop Daniel Findikyan conveyed the blessings of His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, and His Eminence Archbishop Nareg Alemezian brought the blessings of His Holiness Aram I, Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia, who also read the report of Anoushavan Archbishop Tanielian.

The conference organizing committee included Archbishop Boghos Levon Zekiyan, professors Dr. Marco Bais, Dr. Željko Paša s.j., Dr. Zarouhi Pogossian, Dr. Abraham Terian with the fundamental support of Khajag Archbishop Barsamian and the financial help of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation.