YEREVAN — Armenian football legend Nikolay Ghazaryan has passed away at the age of 76, as confirmed by the Football Federation of Armenia.

Nikolay Ghazaryan was born in 1947. Starting in 1969, he played in the “A” USSR football championship and later in the top league as a member of Yerevan’s “Ararat.” In 1973, he won the USSR Cup and a gold medal in the championship, and in 1971 and 1976, he secured silver medals with the club.

He played 295 games for Ararat, scoring 67 goals. He was also part of the youth and Olympic teams of the USSR. From 1992, he was a founding member of the newly established Football Federation of the Republic of Armenia, serving as its first president until 1994.

Ghazaryan received the certificate of honor from the Supreme Council of the USSR and held the title of international master of sports, as well as being recognized as an Honor Worker of Physical Education and Sport of the Republic of Armenia.