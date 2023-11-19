Up next
YEREVAN — Armenia played a 1-1 draw with Wales in a Euro 2024 qualifier in Yerevan.

The hosts started more actively and opened the scoring in the 5th minute. Lucas Zelarayan was first to a rebound from corner kick and accurately placed the ball into the corner of the net. The guests regained momentum and found their chance to equalize just before the halftime whistle. After a throw-in, Nair Tiknizyan accidentally redirected the ball into his own net — 1:1.

At the start of the second half, Armenia regained control and had several chances to score including Vahan Bichakhchyan who was denied by the crossbar. The crowd held its breath as Zelarayan seemed certain to bury the rebound but instead the game’s best player sliced it over.

Armenia might well have won it in stoppage time but Ward made a fine save to deny substitute Edgar Sevikyan.

In another Group D match Croatia beat Latia 2-0 in Riga. The result means that Armenia fail to qualify for Euro2024 and Wales can hope for a playoff victory to advance.

