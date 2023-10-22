WASHINGTON, DC — US President Joe Biden received the leaders of the European Union, European Council President Charles Michel, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the White House on Friday.

The joint statement issued on the occasion of the US-EU summit stated that they remain committed to advancing the process of establishing a stable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This peace is based on mutual recognition of each other’s sovereignty, inviolability of borders, and territorial integrity.

The parties called on Azerbaijan to ensure the rights and safety of people remaining in Nagorno-Karabakh or wishing to return to their homes. They also called on all parties to refrain from using or threatening to use force.