LOS ANGELES — Rosine Der-Tavitian was featured on the cover of Sigma’s Chapter Leader Emphasis annual publication of September 2023. Dr. Der-Tavitian’s role as the President of the Gamma Tau Chapter at-large (GTAL) from 2019-2021 is certainly a significant achievement. GTAL is an at-large chapter that encompasses three nursing schools: California State University, Northridge (CSUN), California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI), and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). This demonstrates Dr. Der-Tavitian’s leadership and dedication to the nursing field and her commitment to promoting excellence within these institutions.

Rosine Der-Tavitian’s leadership during the global COVID-19 pandemic is certainly commendable. The pandemic brought about significant changes and challenges, particularly in the realm of remote communication and activities. Her efforts in adapting to these seismic shifts by organizing virtual meetings, adjusting membership recruitment and inductions, and enhancing activities to engage members are essential in maintaining the chapter’s vitality and ensuring that its members continue to receive the support and resources they need during a challenging time.

Ensuring that Sigma board members continued to deliver and improve chapter services throughout the pandemic shows her commitment to the organization’s mission and her dedication to serving its members. It’s clear that Dr. Der-Tavitian played a crucial role in keeping the chapter active and vibrant during a period when many organizations faced disruptions and uncertainties. Her leadership in navigating these challenges is truly commendable.

Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, commonly known as Sigma, is a non-profit organization dedicated to nurturing nurse leaders and improving healthcare on a global scale. Founded in 1922 at Indiana University, Indianapolis, Sigma has grown to encompass a substantial and diverse membership base, with over 100,000 active members. These members are spread across 600 chapters, which are affiliated with various institutions of higher education and healthcare partners in countries ranging from Armenia, Australia, Lebanon, and Botswana to Thailand, the United States, and Wales.

Sigma’s membership includes a wide range of professionals within the field of nursing, such as clinical nurses, administrators, academic nurse educators, researchers, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and others. These individuals work collectively to realize Sigma’s overarching vision, which revolves around connected and empowered nurse leaders who can drive transformative changes in global healthcare.

More than 100,000 nurse leaders from around the world are proud to call themselves a Sigma Nurse.