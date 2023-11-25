ABU DHABI — On November 25, a protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations was signed between the Republic of Armenia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The protocol was signed in Abu Dhabi by the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the UAE, Karen Grigoryan, and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the UAE, Sultan bin Abdullah Al-Angari.

The two countries established diplomatic relations guided by the intention to strengthen bilateral relations and expand the scope of cooperation as well as to support international security and peace.

The document on the establishment of diplomatic relations indicates both countries’ desire “to consolidate the bonds of fruitful cooperation between the two countries in the fields of politics, economy, technology, development, trade and culture, and to embody the two countries’ aspirations towards establishing the best relations and cordial connections between them in various fields”.

In October 2021 then Armenian President Armen Sarkissian visited Riyadh to participate at the opening ceremony of an international conference held there. Sarkissian sat next to Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the event.

In February 2022 Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan held talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany. It was the first-ever face-to-face meeting of the top diplomats of the two states.

Armenia subsequently voiced support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the Expo 2030 world fair. In another sign of warming bilateral ties, a Saudi airline launched first-ever commercial flights to Yerevan in June this year.