PASADENA — AGBU Hye Geen has partnered with California State University, Northridge (CSUN) Armenian Studies Department for their annual 2023 International Conference. The event is set to take place on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, at the CSUN Grand Salon.

This year’s conference will feature three keynote speakers on “How Women Approach Leadership”, Judge Gassia Apkarian, Superior Court of Orange County, Dr. Maria Cozette Akopian, professor and media personality and Elina Mkhitaryan, former faculty member of Artsakh State University.

They will share their own story of how to carve out new space to advance women in media, business, community affairs and government.

The conference will also honor 30 remarkable women who have been amazing change agents in the Armenian community of Los Angeles, California. These 30 women have taken strong positions in our legal and educational system; they have helped bring recognition to the Armenian Genocide and to the struggles faced in Artsakh. Each woman, in its own specific area of interest, has expanded and adjusted to the demands of the 21st Century in the emigrated community of Los Angeles. Undoubtedly, AGBU Hye Geen joins these 30 exceptional Armenian women as it marks the 30th anniversary to advance and encourage women’s responsibility to preserve the national heritage.

Since 2006, AGBU Hye Geen has been hosting annual international conferences to engage the Armenian diaspora in relevant conversations related to Armenian-centered issues. AGBU Hye Geen is a women-led, non-governmental organization that seeks to assist and empower Armenian women, particularly underserved pregnant women in Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh. Over the years, AGBU Hye Geen has created eight Pregnant Women’s Centers across Armenia and one in Stepanakert, Artsakh. Due to the recent tragic loss of Artsakh, which displaced 120,000 ethnic Armenians, a center will be opened in Goris to replace what was lost in Stepanakert.

The Saturday, November 4th conference will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. A special, limited-edition 2023 AGBU Hye Geen magazine, featuring the 30 remarkable women, will also be available for sale. Adults are $60, students with an ID are free, and lunch is included for all attendees.

AGBU Hye Geen is offering individuals and businesses the opportunity to become sponsors of the event. All donations and sponsorship participation will be used to support the creation of a Pregnant Women’s Center in Goris, which will serve as a replacement for the one lost in Stepanakert, Artsakh. Donations and sponsorships will also allow the organization to allow the free admission of students, which opens the event to a much younger audience. The sponsorship opportunity will include your logo, name or ad/message in the conference program. A full-page ad is $500, a half-page ad is $250 and business cards are $100.

If you are interested, please contact AGBU Hye Geen by Oct. 25. Please call or text the number (818) 731-5456. You can also email: [email protected]. Parking is at the intersection of Zelzah Ave. and Prairie St., Northridge, CA 91325. If you wish to attend, register by Oct. 30,2023.