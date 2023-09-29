Up next
The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention has criticized the United States for ‘reckless bothsidesism’ and its ‘delusional belief’ that the genocidal regime of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev can engage in good-faith talks or negotiations.

The Lemkin Institute reacted to US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller’s recent statement on Nagorno-Karabakh that the US has done its best “to find a diplomatic solution, but at the end of the day, we must not forget that there are two sides here that simply have differences.”

“Demonstrating that it has learned nothing from the genocide currently being committed by Azerbaijan against the Armenians of #Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh, the United States continues to enable the perpetrator with its reckless “bothsidesism” and its delusional belief that the genocidal regime of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev can engage in good-faith talks or negotiations. Genocide is not a matter of “simply [having] differences.” Furthermore, suggesting that the US has played no role in enabling Aliyev’s impunity to commit genocide is mendacious at best. The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention warns world leaders that they are behaving in ways that leave them open not only to charges of complicity in genocide but also to charges of aiding and abetting the crime,” the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention said.

