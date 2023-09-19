YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed in a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan’s attack.

According to the press service of the Armenian government, both sides emphasized the inadmissibility of the use of force and stressed the need to use international de-escalation mechanisms.

Macron said that France will initiate an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the situation in Karabakh.