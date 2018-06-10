Top Posts
The New Government’s Solid Steps

June 10, 2018

At the time when these lines were being written, it was reported that a 5th member of the parliamentary faction of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) was resigning from the party and becoming an independent parliamentarian. With this the number of RPA members has dropped to 53. One more resignation and the former ruling party will lose its majority, paving the way for Nikol Pashinian to implement his government’s programs, the core of which are the changes to the electoral laws and organizing snap elections, in order to have a parliament which is composed of deputies expressing the will of the people. Only a few weeks ago, the Republicans were convinced that they will be able to delay the snap elections until a more favorable time for them.

Elsewhere, new developments were also registered. High ranking officials began to leave their posts. It was noteworthy the resignation of the cassation Court’s President, whose departure will pave the way for speeding up the process of releasing political prisoners.

On the other hand, members of the new government are busy identifying the ways funds were being used in their respective ministries. Already, a picture is being drawn, showing that millions of dollars were being wasted on highly questionable projects. By eliminating these corrupt practices, in coming months additional funds could be found to increase pensions and wages, and improve the poverty level in Armenia.

The achievements of the Pashinian government, for the past one month, has shown that attempts to hinder the revolution’s goals are condemned to failure.

The new authorities of Armenia are on the right path, moving with solid steps, slowly but surely.

“MASSIS”

0 comment
1
