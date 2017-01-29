Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavusoglu Calls on Armenia to Set Up Joint Commission

ANKARA — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu has called on Armenia “to set up a joint commission to study the events of 1915.” Panorama.am reports referring to Ermenihaber news agency.

As the source reports, during the meeting with the reporters Turkish minister has welcomed the decision adopted by the French Constitutional Court on overturning the law on the criminalization of the Armenian Genocide denial. In addition to this, Çavusoglu is pleased about the fact that the resolution on 1915 adopted by the Danish Parliament does not use the word genocide.

In his call addressed to Armenia Turkish foreign minister has particularly mentioned about setting up a joint commission which will also include histories from various countries. “Let everyone open their archives, afterwards we will accept any revelation,” he noted claiming that Armenia has not agreed to set such a commission as there has been no genocide, however Armenia continues its cooperation with lobbying foreign forces against Turkey.

In addition to those ridiculous claims, Çavusoglu even announced that the Armenian Diaspora collaborates with the Gülen movement, which is classified as a terrorist organization in Turkey.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Eduard Sharmazanov, responded to Çavusoglu’s proposal, calling it useless brain exercise.

“Instead of making senseless proposals and brain exercises, Turkey must come to terms with its history, following Germany’s suit, which admitted its guilt for the Jewish Holocaust. If Çavusoglu is not aware, he can get familiarized with the statements of France, Russia and UK on the events of 1915, which had described Turkey’s actions against the Armenian people as a crime against humanity. He can also read the decision of the Constantinople’s Military Tribunal of 1915, in which the Armenian Genocide was characterized as a crime against humanity and civilization,” he said.

Sharmazanov stressed that Turkey must recognizing the Armenian Genocide, and open the border with Armenia, fulfilling the obligations taken up since 2009.