Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 cases to date in Armenia totals to 15,281.

According to statistics posted on the Ministry’s official website, as of June 12, the total number of registered deaths due to COVID-19 is 258, and the total number of recoveries stands at 5,639.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 9,298.

According to official data, 86 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 77,686 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Parliamentary Election Campaign Officially Kicks Off in Armenia

YEREVAN — Campaigning has officially begun for Armenia’s May 6 parliamentary elections,…

President Sarkisian Visiting Lebanon

BEIRUT — Armenian President Serzh Sarkisian underscored Monday the importance of deepening…

SDHP Central Committee Delegation Meetings in Lebanon

BEIRUT — A delegation of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party Central Committee…

Armenia and Karabakh Presidents Inspect Troops on Frontlines

STEPANAKERT — President Serzh Sarkisian visited Armenian frontline positions near Nagorno-Karabakh and…