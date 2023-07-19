VIENNA — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan addressed the press following his meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna. He discussed various topics, including bilateral relations, the Armenia-EU partnership, cooperation on international platforms such as the UN and OSCE, and regional security and stability.

Mirzoyan provided an overview of the security situation in the South Caucasus and Armenia’s vision for establishing peace. He highlighted the ongoing process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the efforts made by Armenia and the international community to achieve results.

Mirzoyan emphasized that stable peace in the region can only be achieved by properly addressing the rights and security issues of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh within an international mechanism, through the Stepanakert-Baku dialogue. He expressed regret over Azerbaijan’s current policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, evident in the ongoing blockade of the region for more than seven months. Mirzoyan highlighted the humanitarian catastrophe that Nagorno-Karabakh is facing, which violates international humanitarian norms and disregards appeals from international actors, resolutions, and the legally binding Order of the International Court of Justice.

Regarding the negotiation process with Azerbaijan, ensuring maximum certainty regarding the interstate border was identified as a key issue. Mirzoyan emphasized that the borders of the former Soviet Republics, as recognized by the Alma-Ata Declaration, serve as the interstate border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Armenia also expressed interest in unblocking the regional economic and transport infrastructure based on the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, equality, and reciprocity.

Mirzoyan stressed the importance of rejecting the use of force, threats of force, hostile rhetoric, and solving urgent humanitarian issues, particularly the release of all Armenian prisoners of war by Azerbaijan, to create an environment conducive to peace.

In conclusion, Mirzoyan expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome and productive conversation with Minister Schallenberg. He expressed keen interest in continuing the dialogue and highlighted the importance of effective steps by international actors, especially members of the UN Security Council, in addressing the issues mentioned, particularly the lifting of the blockade of the Lachin corridor.