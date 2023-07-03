YEREVAN — Creative Armenia is delighted to officially launch and open the applications for Artbox Accelerator, a program funded by the European Union in Armenia and launched in partnership with AGBU Armenia within the framework of the KATAPULT Creative Accelerator Program.

Artbox Accelerator is an 8-week online program designed for existing creative businesses across all creative fields in Armenia, which offers an unparalleled opportunity to grow and accelerate their businesses, expand their audiences, and become more profitable.

Working with top-notch mentors and renowned cultural leaders from Armenia and the world, they will develop a strategy to scale up and thrive by expanding their products, customers, marketing, and more. At the end of the program, the participants will present their proposals for catalyzing their businesses, and selected proposals will be awarded up to €30,000 grants to get implemented.

To learn more about the Artbox Accelerator and to apply by the July 30, 2023 deadline, please visit the website: artbox.am/accelerator. No late submissions will be accepted.

“Having already realized 3 branches of Artbox programs to the creators and artists – Incubator, Entrepreneur, and Hub – we are very excited to launch the fourth and final branch of Artbox, which, joining the rest, provides the complete powerful picture of Artbox and how it impacts the creative ecosystem of Armenia.” said Creative Armenia’s Director of Programs Anush Ter-Khachatryan. “With Artbox Accelerator we will catalyze already existing creative businesses and give them all the tools they need to push their boundaries.”

The application is open for creative businesses executing their professional activity within the Republic of Armenia and looking to maximize their revenue, customer reach, and brand awareness. The program is tailored towards established creative enterprises that are pushing the boundaries of creativity, are willing to explore commercial opportunities, and want to boost their profit.

“Artbox Accelerator is a natural next-step in the Artbox portfolio to complete the entrepreneurial cycle. The further along we go on the Artbox journey, the more we understand at Katapult that the types of creative businesses out there are varied, and so are the stages of their development. It’s essential that we offer this full range of entrepreneurial curricula in order to meet the diverse needs of the creative sector.”— said Anna K. Gargarian, the lead of KATAPULT Creative Accelerator Program.

Inspired by innovative models in business and tech, Artbox is a reinvention of the incubator and accelerator models for the art world — a dynamic entrepreneurial system that supports individuals, projects, and institutions across disciplines with potential for success. Through a set of signature cutting-edge programs, Artbox develops commercial viability, audience growth, and investable creative products.