YEREVAN — In the war with Ukraine, Armenia is not an ally of Russia, according to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in an interview with CNN Primanews.

“We are not an ally of Russia in the war with Ukraine. Our feeling from this war, from this conflict, is anxiety because it directly affects all our relationships. In the West, they notice that we are an ally of Russia, meaning they notice it more. In Russia, they see that we are not their ally in the war against Ukraine. It turns out that we are nobody’s ally in this situation, which means that we are vulnerable,” said the head of the Armenian government.

Pashinyan stated that as the situation becomes more complicated, the opportunities for maneuvering narrow. Two days ago in Yerevan, the prime minister made a similar statement, expressing that “the more difficult the situation becomes, the harder it is to maintain a neutral position and the less room there is for maneuvering.”

On Friday, Moscow acknowledged Prime Minister Pashinyan’s remark that Armenia is “not Russia’s ally in the war with Ukraine.”

“We took note of it,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in response to Pashinyan’s remarks. “This is an important statement. We are aware of certain nuances in Armenia’s approaches to the conflict over Ukraine. We consider them and take them into account.”