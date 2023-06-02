Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — In the war with Ukraine, Armenia is not an ally of Russia, according to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in an interview with CNN Primanews.

“We are not an ally of Russia in the war with Ukraine. Our feeling from this war, from this conflict, is anxiety because it directly affects all our relationships. In the West, they notice that we are an ally of Russia, meaning they notice it more. In Russia, they see that we are not their ally in the war against Ukraine. It turns out that we are nobody’s ally in this situation, which means that we are vulnerable,” said the head of the Armenian government.

Pashinyan stated that as the situation becomes more complicated, the opportunities for maneuvering narrow. Two days ago in Yerevan, the prime minister made a similar statement, expressing that “the more difficult the situation becomes, the harder it is to maintain a neutral position and the less room there is for maneuvering.”

On Friday, Moscow acknowledged Prime Minister Pashinyan’s remark that Armenia is “not Russia’s ally in the war with Ukraine.”

“We took note of it,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in response to Pashinyan’s remarks. “This is an important statement. We are aware of certain nuances in Armenia’s approaches to the conflict over Ukraine. We consider them and take them into account.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Prof Taner Akcam Lecture at OIA: Armenian Genocide Research and Study Programs in USA

WINNETKA — On Friday, March 22nd, 2013 at 8:00 PM, the Organization…

Dr. Armen Baibourtian, Archbishop Vicken Aykazian, & Mr. Mark Malkasian Join Armenian National Institute Board Of Governors

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Armenian National Institute (ANI) announced the election of new members to…

PACE Condemns Azerbaijan’s Use of Prisoner Transfer Treaty in ‘Safarov Case’

BRUSSELS — The Standing Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council…

Aliyev Blames Mediators For Karabakh Impasse

BAKU (RFE/RL) — Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Friday accused U.S., Russian…