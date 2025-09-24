NEW YORK — President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan delivered a speech in New York during the 7th session of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East, stressing the importance of peace, education, and international cooperation for sustainable development.

In his remarks, President Khachaturyan underscored Armenia’s commitment to strengthening ties with African nations across economic, cultural, and educational sectors. He noted that peace remains the foundation of progress, recalling Armenia’s recent peace agreement with Azerbaijan, signed in Washington with the mediation of U.S. President Donald Trump. “Everything seems impossible until it is done,” he quoted Nelson Mandela, emphasizing the transformative power of peace.

The President also highlighted education as the key to overcoming poverty and securing prosperity, once again drawing on Mandela’s words that “education is the most powerful weapon to change the world.” He emphasized Armenia’s greatest resource is its educated and hardworking society.

Khachaturyan announced that Armenia will host the 17th Conference of the Parties on Biodiversity (COP17) in Yerevan in October 2026, inviting global delegates to participate. He pledged Armenia’s readiness to expand cooperation with African partners and work with the international community to address biodiversity and environmental challenges.

Reaffirming Armenia’s commitment to democracy and human rights, the President stressed the need for strong international mechanisms to prevent crimes against humanity and counter global backsliding in democratic values.

Closing his address, President Khachaturyan returned to the theme of peace, expressing hope for lasting stability and prosperity both in Armenia and across the African continent.