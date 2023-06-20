By the Order of Foreign Minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, Mr. Michael Aram Wolohojian has been appointed the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Florida. The Office of the Honorary Council will promote Armenian-American cultural, trade and economic relations.

Michael Aram is an award-winning metal-ware, home accessories, and fine jewelry designer. He launched his first metalware collection in 1989 after taking a trip to India where he began working with traditional artisanal techniques. He set up his first self-named boutique in Manhattan in 2007. In 2014, the Michael Aram fine jewelry collection was launched. His work is sold over 60 countries and he has been invited to represent India, Armenia, and the United States through his work.

Michael Aram was born in Providence, Rhode Island, to an Armenian family. After graduating from High School, he obtained a degree in Art History from Bates College. He studied fine-art in Florence, Italy at the Studio Art Center International and the University of Florence. In New York, he attended the New York Art Students League.

He later worked for the Metropolitan Museum of Art designing books and posters in the editorial department.

He is the CEO and Founder of Michael Aram Inc.

Mr. Aram was selected by The Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America to create a sculpture in remembrance of centennial of the Armenian Genocide. In 2015 the sculpture named “Migration” has been installed in front of St. Vardan Cathedral in New York.

Michael Aram Wolohojian has received numerous recognition and awards in his career, including: