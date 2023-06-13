PUNE, INDIA — On June 12-13, Gevorg Mantashyan, First Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry of the Republic of Armenia, is on a working visit to Pune, India, to participate in the “Global Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Summit” held within the framework of the meeting of the “G20 Digital Economy Working Group.”

As part of the summit, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of the Republic of India. The memorandum is titled “Cooperation in the Field of Sharing Successful Digital Solutions Implemented at Population Scale for Digital Transformation.” It was signed by Gevorg Mantashyan, the First Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry of the Republic of Armenia, and Alkesh Kumar Sharma, the Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of the Republic of India.

The signed document expresses the parties’ readiness to expand cooperation between the two countries in promoting institutional cooperation, conducting feasibility studies, assessing modernization, and implementing digital transformation solutions.

During the summit, First Deputy Minister Gevorg Mantashyan delivered a speech in which he emphasized the importance of digital public infrastructures and their impact on the people who use them. He highlighted the need to regulate technology without limiting its development and growth, and praised India’s use of technology to combat poverty and improve infrastructure. He expressed hope that by working together, technologies can be developed to enhance the quality of life for mankind.

As part of the summit, Gevorg Mantashyan will hold meetings with representatives from India’s public and private sectors, and discussions will take place among the participants from different states attending the event.

The summit, held during India’s G20 Presidency, brought together G20 members, renowned experts from invited countries, international organizations, policy makers, and practitioners working in the field of digital governance. The aim was to share experiences and embrace digital public infrastructure to enhance the global digital economy. This aligns with the G20 theme, “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

The summit will also feature the Global DPI Exhibition, where G20 members and invited countries will showcase and demonstrate their population-scale DPIs at stalls.