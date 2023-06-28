STEPANAKERT — Four soldiers of the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army were killed in the early hours on June 28 after Azerbaijani armed forces used artillery and UAVs to fire at Armenian positions located outside Martuni and Martakert regions of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported.

It said the ceasefire breach was recorded at 01:30. The Defense Ministry pointed out that the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has been spreading false news alleging that the ceasefire violations are committed by Artsakh troops.

On June 27, Azerbaijanis claimed that the Artsakh troops wounded an Azerbaijani soldier. The goal of the Azerbaijani side is to create an informational ground for new provocations.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry said also that as of 07:00 today morning the situation on the front line was relatively stable.

“We urge the mass media and users of social networks not to publish unverified information and follow only the official reports,” the ministry said.

Four killed soldiers were indentified as Armo Abgaryan, Samvel Torosyan, Yervand Tadevosyan, Gagik Balayan.