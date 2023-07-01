Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — The Armenian government has raised the country’s pensions by roughly 7 percent amid continuing double-digit economic growth. It also approved on Thursday similar increases in disability benefits. They too will take effect on July 1.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting in Yerevan, Labor and Social Affairs Minister Narek Mkrtchyan said the average monthly pension in Armenia will reach about 50,000 drams ($128). Retired military personnel will now be paid 91,600 drams per month, he said. The government raised the minimum pension by almost 14 percent, to 36,000 drams.

These figures will pale in comparison with the country’s average monthly wage, which currently stands at about 256,000 drams ($656), according to government data. The average pension will also remain well below the per-capita minimum cost of living.

The so-called “consumer basket” calculated by the Armenian Statistical Committee is now worth just over 80,000 drams. Mkrtchyan said that the government remains committed to gradually bringing the average pension to this level in the coming years.

The pension rises were clearly made possible by Armenia’s robust economic growth that exceeded 12 percent in 2022 and seems to be continuing unabated now. They will not be enough to offset nearly 9 percent consumer price inflation recorded last year. According to the Statistical Committee, inflation fell to just 1.3 percent in May this year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenia’s Samvel Ter-Sahakian U18 World Youth Chess Champion

KALDAS NOVAS, BRAZIL — Armenian chess player GM Samvel Ter-Sahakian won the…

Armenian President Rejects Turkish Invitation Calling it a “Primitive” Attempt to Overshadow Genocide Centennial

YEREVAN — President Serzh Sarkisian on Friday rejected his Turkish counterpart Recep…

Armenian Arts Gallery Presents Five Local Photographers

GLENDALE — Armenian Arts Gallery is presenting five local photographers who come…

FM Nalbandian Attends Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Concert Dedicated to Genocide Centennial

JERUSALEM — On March 5 Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian was present at…