LONDON — President Vahagn Khachaturyan participated in the coronation ceremony of King Charles III of the United Kingdom on Saturday.

President Khachaturyan also participated in the reception organized on behalf of Charles III and had a brief private conversations with the King, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and UK Foreign Minister James Cleverley. In addition, he had short talks with several other world leaders, including the presidents of Estonia, Lithuania, Germany, Israel, Turkmenistan, Iraq, Poland, and Slovenia, as well as the prime ministers of Lebanon and Egypt.

The President also took the opportunity to invite King Charles III to visit Armenia at a convenient time and wished him good health, strength, and courage in his important role as the leader of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.