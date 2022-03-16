YEREVAN (Armradio) — The Armenian National Security Service has revealed and neutralized another network of agents created by foreign special services in the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh Republic. Persons serving in different subdivisions of the Armed Forces, former servicemen and employees of state bodies of the Republic of Artsakh were involved in the network.

To recruit the above-mentioned persons, to carry out the activities more easily, to reduce the risks of disclosure, the organizers posted false advertisements on social networks, offering high-paying jobs in foreign countries, and requiring to fill in applications that would include personal and biographical information.

Later, the foreign special services offered to cooperate with them for money and provide information on strategically important facilities located in Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh, military equipment, military units, armaments, ammunition, servicemen, their number, locations, combat positions, official secret documents, etc.

For the complete, successful implementation of the set tasks, the foreign special services provided the recruits with the necessary technical equipment, including computers equipped with special software and technical means.

A total of 16 people were arrested on suspicion of high treason, some confessed to the crime.