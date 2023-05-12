WASHINGTON, DC — The members of the National Assembly’s Armenia-US Friendship Group, including the Head of the Friendship Group, Hayk Konjoryan, the Head of the NA Civil Contract Faction, the Chair of the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, Sargis Khandanyan, and the NA deputies Vahagn Aleksanyan, Hripsime Grigoryan, and Irina Gasparyan, along with the RA Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the USA, Lilit Makunts, held a meeting with Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, as well as Frank Pallone, the Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, and members of the House of Representatives, Rob Menendez, Debbie Dingley, and Jen Shchekovski, on May 10.

During the meeting, Nancy Pelosi expressed fond memories of her visit to Armenia and reiterated their support for Armenia’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Hayk Konjoryan, the Head of Armenia-US Friendship Group, emphasized the ongoing strategic dialogue between Armenia and the United States and highlighted the United States’ support for the democratic reforms implemented in Armenia. Both parties acknowledged the strong level of inter-parliamentary cooperation and agreed to continue political consultations and mutual visits.

The meeting also addressed the current security situation in Armenia, including the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, as well as the ongoing peace process with Azerbaijan. The Armenian parliamentarians stressed Armenia’s commitment to the peace agenda, which aims to establish long-term stability in the region. The House of Representatives members expressed their willingness to continue supporting the Republic of Armenia in various formats.