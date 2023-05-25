Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — The National Statistical Committee (NSC) announced that Armenia’s economic activity increased by 12.2% in January-April 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. In April 2023 alone, economic activity rose by 3.4% compared to the previous month and by 12.1% compared to April 2022.

During this period, all sectors of the economy experienced growth, except for electricity production and the non-food prices index. Industrial output reached over 747.8 billion drams, showing a 2.4% increase compared to January-April 2022. However, a decline of 0.8% was registered in April 2023 compared to April 2022.

The construction sector saw a significant rise of 16.8%, amounting to over 94.8 billion drams. In April 2023, there was a growth of 19.3% compared to April 2022.

Foreign trade in January-April 2023 nearly doubled year-on-year, reaching a little over $5.8 billion. Armenian exports increased by 2.1-fold compared to the same period in 2022, amounting to over $2.1 billion. In April 2023, exports witnessed an 81.3% increase compared to April of the previous year, equivalent to 844.5 billion Armenian drams. Imports during the reporting period totaled over $3.6 billion, experiencing a 93.9% increase compared to January-April 2022. In April of the current year, imports rose by 84.7% year-over-year, amounting to over 1.4 trillion Armenian drams.

In January-April 2023, domestic trade turnover surged by 23.2% year-on-year, surpassing 1.4 trillion drams. In April 2023 alone, domestic trade increased by 28.9% compared to April 2022.

The services sector, excluding trade, grew by 22.2% compared to the previous year, amounting to 919.3 billion drams. In April 2023, the sector experienced a growth rate of 20.4% compared to April 2022.

The Armenian government has projected a growth rate of 7% for 2023, while inflation is expected to be around 4% (±1.5%). The Central Bank previously anticipated a growth rate of 5.8% for this year, with a gradual slowdown of 12-month inflation to stabilize around the target of 4% in the second half of 2023. (Exchange rate: $1 = 386.40 AMD).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Appeal of 120 French Intellectuals in Support of Armenia and Artsakh

PARIS (Armradio) — The French Le Figaro Magazine has published the call…

Turkey Drew Up Plans to Invade Greece and Armenia – Secret Documents

Turkey developed a plan for a possible invasion of Greece named after…

Turkish Constitutional Court Rejects Sevan Nisanyan Appeal

ISTANBUL (Agos daily) — The appeal to the Constitutional Court regarding Sevan…

\”The Promise\” Faces Tough Road to Distribution

LOS ANGELES (Variety) — “The Promise,” a sweeping historical romance starring Oscar…